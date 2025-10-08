New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in the national capital on Thursday to assess the prevailing security situation and inter-agency coordination in the Union Territory.

The overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir will be reviewed in the meeting to enhance coordination among security agencies and assess the progress of ongoing counter-terror operations across the region, officials privy to the development told ANI.

Also Read | Lakshmi Menon Case: Kerala High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Actress in Abduction and Assault Case.

The meeting will be attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with senior officials from the Union Home Ministry and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka will also join the meeting.

Also Read | Germany Investigating Temu on Price-fixing Suspicions.

Top officers from the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will also participate in the deliberations.

According to officials, the meeting is part of a regular review mechanism chaired by the Home Minister every three months to evaluate counter-terror operations, security preparedness, and development-linked stability measures in the region.

The discussions are likely to focus on strengthening intelligence coordination, enhancing operational synergy among forces, and ensuring peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

The review comes amid continuing counter-terror operations and efforts to maintain stability and strengthen intelligence coordination in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)