New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the Head of Departments of the member-states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), dealing with the Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations, here in the national capital on Thursday.

Shah will also hold bilateral meetings with the Ministers of some of the SCO member-states, on the sidelines of the SCO meeting.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been actively participating in SCO and providing substantial support to various mechanisms in the forum. Since its accession as a full-fledged Member State in 2017, India has maintained an active engagement with the organisation. India is focusing on initiating proposals for the mutual benefit of the SCO Member States, Observers and Dialogue Partners.

During the meeting of Heads of Departments of SCO Member States for Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations, the delegates from SCO member-states will share information relating to the large-scale emergency situations which occurred in their respective territories and the measures taken to handle them.

The delegates will also share their views on the innovative practices, technologies and future prospects for cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of emergency situations within the framework of the SCO.

Based on these deliberations, the Member-States will enhance cooperation in the field of preparedness, and emergency response and jointly mitigate the impact arising out of natural and man-made disasters within the framework of the SCO.

The participants will also discuss and approve the Action plan for the implementation of the Agreement between the SCO member-states on cooperation in providing assistance in the elimination of emergency situation in 2023-2025. The action plan will contribute to stepping up cooperation in dealing with the prevention and elimination of emergency situations among SCO Member-States.

India assumed the rotating presidency of the SCO at the 2022 SCO Summit held in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). As the current Chair, India will host the next Summit of the Council of Heads of State this year. (ANI)

