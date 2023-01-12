New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to review the ground situation with the security forces, said sources.

The Home Minister's visit comes in the wake of twin terror attacks in Rajouri which left seven people dead.

Also Read | Alicia Silverstone Feeds Over 2000 Community Animals and Vegan Breakfasts to More Than 2000 Youngsters at Mumbai's Municipal Schools.

According to the sources, Shah will visit the place where the terrorist attack happened and meet the family members of the civilians killed in these incidents.

He will also meet officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security forces.

Also Read | Punjab and Haryana High Court Asks State Govt To File Status Report on 13 Toll Plazas 'Taken Over' by Protesters.

Notably, six civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and 2. While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village on January 2 morning.

According to sources, the Home Minister will reach Jammu at 11:15 am and will leave for Rajouri by helicopter at 11:30 am.

He will arrive at Rajouri at 12 noon and then go to Dhangri to inspect the site of the terror attacks and interact with the families of the victims.

Shah will return to Jammu at 1:30 pm. In Jammu, he will preside over the meeting of officers of civil administration and security establishment at Raj Bhavan at 2 pm.

Earlier on January 9, the Home Minister held a crucial meeting with top leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party at his residence in the national capital.

The meeting was in the wake of the recent terror attacks in the Kashmir valley. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)