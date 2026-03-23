New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday questioned Dravida Munnettra Kazagam MLA Palaniyandi over the recovery of a young man's body in a quarry allegedly owned by DMK MLA's son, urging strict police action.

In a post on X, Dhinakaran claimed that the mediapersons who had earlier gone to cover alleged illegal activities in the same quarry were "subjected to severe attack." Expressing shock and suspicion over the incident, he asked for a thorough investigation.

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"Recovery of a young man's body in a quarry owned by the family of DMK MLA Mr Palaniyandi, who represents the Srirangam constituency and operates in the Dindigul area - A thorough investigation must be conducted, and the police must take strict action against all those involved. News reports published in media outlets and newspapers about the recovery of a young man's body in a quarry owned by the son of DMK MLA Mr. Palaniyandi, who represents the Srirangam constituency and operates in Saralappatty in Dindigul district, have caused immense shock," he wrote in a post.

"Previously, in a situation where media personnel who went to gather news alleging illegal activities in a quarry owned by the same DMK MLA Mr. Palaniyandi were subjected to a severe attack, the current incident of recovering a young man's body has aroused strong suspicion among the public. Therefore, I urge the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this suspicious death that occurred in the quarry owned by the family of DMK MLA Mr. Palaniyandi and to take strict action against all those involved," he added.

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https://x.com/TTVDhinakaran/status/2035919658101232051

On Friday, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the final seat-sharing and allocation with the National Democratic Alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections would be announced in two-three days.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai Meenambakkam Airport, Dhinakaran shared that he held meetings with the alliance's leaders.

"I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu BJP in-charge Piyush Goyal to discuss our collective strategy...Seat-sharing discussions will take place in Chennai. Within two or three days, seat allocation will be announced smoothly," he said.

The AMMK leader highlighted that the discussions focused heavily on how party workers should function across all 234 assembly constituencies. Drawing parallels to successful campaigns in other states, Dhinakaran noted that the NDA plans to replicate its booth-level plan in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The polls will be a contest between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK and BJP-led NDA in the state. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has also thrown a hat in the ring by launching Tamilaga Vetteri Kazhagam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)