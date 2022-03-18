New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the people of this generation did not get an opportunity to sacrifice their lives during the freedom struggle, but now they have a chance to work for a strong, developed and inclusive India in this "Amrit Kaal".

PM Modi, speaking at the inauguration of the year-long celebrations of the centenary year of Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi via video-conferencing, also extended his greetings to all those associated with the newspaper.

He further said that inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, Mathrubhumi was born to strengthen India's freedom struggle. "Mathrubhumi is a key part of the glorious tradition of newspapers and periodicals founded all across India to unify the people of our nation against colonial rule.

"We did not have the opportunity to sacrifice our lives during the freedom struggle for Swarajya. However, this Amrit Kaal gives us the opportunity to work towards a strong, developed and inclusive India. In this the "media" plays a critical role," said the Prime Minister.

"These are subjects beyond the domain of politics and political parties. They are about making a better nation in the coming years," he said.

"I have seen the positive impact the media can play. The example of the Swachh Bharat Mission is well known. Every media house took up this mission with great sincerity," he added.

PM Modi also said that the media played a very encouraging role in popularising Yoga, fitness and the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

Reiterating the importance of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he said, "Powered by India's talented youth, our nation is moving towards Aatmanirbharta or self-reliance. At the core of this principle is to make India an economic powerhouse that caters to domestic and global needs."

He also recalled India's battle with the Coronavirus pandemic, saying, "In today's day and age, the world has many expectations from India. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit our shores, it was speculated that India would not be able to manage things well. The people of India proved these critics wrong." (ANI)

