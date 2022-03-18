Muzaffarnagar, March 18: The wife of a local leader in Uttar Pradesh, whose video went viral after he cried at a police station alleging that he was denied a poll ticket "even after paying a large sum of money", has filed a complaint accusing her husband of "selling her to his friends for money".

She also alleged that she was raped at her own house.

The woman was given a ticket by another party after her husband's video started doing the rounds on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Detained for Trying To Sell 5-Year-Old Daughter for Rs 500 in Mathura.

The police have now booked the husband and his friends and relatives for gang rape, criminal intimidation, and other serious sections of the IPC.

According to the complaint, the woman, who runs a clinic, alleged that her husband did not take her to the counting station on March 10.

"Hours after counting ended, a friend of my husband came over to the house and told me my husband had sent him to me and that I should give in to his advances. When I told my husband, he misbehaved and thrashed me instead. He told me that because I lost the election and he invested a lot of money in my campaign, he would have to sell me to people to recover the money. The next day, I complained to relatives of my husband. They also abused me," the woman said in her statement.

On the basis of the complaint, the police lodged a case under Sections 376D (gang-rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC against the accused.

A police spokesman said: "The woman has complained against her husband and three others. We have registered a case. Investigation is on and action will be taken accordingly."

Her husband has refuted all the allegations.

