New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday noted that the Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a "great boon" for pilgrims, tourists, businessmen and regular commuters.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Karnataka's capital city of Bengaluru.

These included trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune.

The flagging of these new Vande Bharat trains underlines the central government's efforts to rejuvenate Indian railways to provide a world-class travel experience to the people.

"Thank you PM Sh @narendramodi Ji for gifting fourth #VandeBharat Express to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi #Katra... this one connecting with another holy town of Amritsar...thus making Katra one of the best-connected rail destinations in India," Singh said in a post on X.

The Minister pointed out, "A great boon for pilgrims, tourists, businessmen and regular commuters!". The post was also accompanied by a video of the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Yellow Line from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra of the Bangalore Metro earlier on Sunday.

PM Modi was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar.

After launching the Vande Bharat trains, the Prime Minister was seen interacting with children. (ANI)

