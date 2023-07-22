Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that there is an anarchic situation in Rajasthan Congress as the party is taking action against their MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha for speaking the truth instead of taking appropriate action on the things said by him.

Tomar was responding to Gudha being sacked as a minister of state following his critical remarks against Ashok Gehlot government about crimes against women in Rajasthan.

However, even after the action, Rajendra Singh Gudha remained firm on his statement and on Saturday said that he will keep speaking until he is alive.

Before being removed, in his address at the state assembly, Gudha on Friday said, "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan."

“With the incidents happening in Rajasthan we can understand the law and order situation in the state. Rajasthan has reached the brink of ill management. There is a situation of complete anarchy, whatever their MLA has said, they (Congress) should have guts to listen to him and take action on it accordingly. But instead of doing this, they (Congress) took action against him (MLA) only,” said Tomar.

Tomar has reached Madhya Pradesh to hold meetings for preparing strategy for the party's social media campaign as he has been appointed as the convenor of the election committee for Madhya Pradesh.

When asked about the ongoing preparation for the upcoming state assembly polls in the state he said, “Preparations for the elections are underway, meetings are taking place, meetings will take place at night and then next day also.”

Responding to speculations of Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to the poll bound state, he said, Amit Shah's arrival is still tentative, it will be confirmed by 26th of this month. (ANI)

