Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the state budget 2021-22, which will be presented by the State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath in the assembly today.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath has submitted a copy of the budget to the Chief Minister.

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan addressed both Assembly and Council, virtually from Rajbhavan at Vijayawada.

After Governor's address, Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting will be held.

The budget will be presented at 11 am and the Finance Minister will introduce the budget in Assembly and Home Minister Sucharita will introduce it in the Council.

Agriculture Budget will be separately introduced by Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu in Assembly and Deputy CM (Revenue) Dharmana Krishnadas will introduce it in the Council.

The state government is introducing a special sub-plan for women for the first time from this year. The sub-plan for women will be introduced along with sub plans for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. (ANI)

