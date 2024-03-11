Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday said that Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is "apprehensive" after TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP formed an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in the state.

Lokesh said that "no attacks" occurred on Muslims when TDP and BJP formed the government in 2014 emphasizing that their government worked for the welfare of minorities in Andhra Pradesh, a press release said.

Nara Lokesh mentioned that the government led by TDP provided "Ramzan tohfa" and allocated funds for painting mosques. Additionally, it provided an honorarium for Imams and allocated funds for minorities through the Dulhan scheme

Lokesh alleged that attacks on minorities have "increased significantly" after Jagan Reddy came to power.

Lokesh referred to the "suicides of Abdul Salam and his family, as well as a girl named Misbhah in the Palamaner constituency" and highlighted an instance "where a minority leader named Ibrahim was allegedly killed by the YSRCP when he fought for minority lands in Narasaraopeta" . Urging minorities not to trust Jagan Mohan Reddy, Nara Lokesh said TDP had nominated three members from the minority community to the Rajya Sabha.

Lokesh criticized CM Jagan Reddy for allegedly "deceiving people through green mats and graphics" in his Siddham meetings.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Sunday said that he is ready to fight against the alliance and alleged that Chandrababu Naidu's cycle is "rusted and he is fetching support from other political parties".

"Elections are ahead. We are ready to fight against the alliance. YSRCP will stand with weaker sections," he said.

Lok Sabha and assembly polls will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

