India News | Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Backs PM Modi's 'seven Appeals' Amid West Asia Conflict

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu on Monday strongly backed PM Modi's appeal to the nation to strengthen India's foreign exchange reserves and asked everyone to follow it like a mission.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit in Delhi, he said the current geopolitical situation is a reminder for the country to focus on self-reliance and resource conservation, according to AP CMO.

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Referring to the national mission outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Chandrababu Naidu highlighted several key measures suggested to tackle emerging global challenges.

Resharing PM Modi's appeal, he said the Prime Minister had called for postponing gold purchases, promoting energy conservation, encouraging the use of public transport, adopting a work-from-home culture, reducing fertiliser consumption, and moving towards natural farming.

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CM Naidu stressed that these measures are essential in the present global scenario marked by fuel and energy crises caused by international conflicts.

He also pointed to rising problems related to LPG, petrol, and diesel prices, saying countries that are not directly involved in wars are still suffering the consequences. In this context, he said work-from-home has become a practical solution, as technology now allows people to work efficiently from anywhere.

Addressing industrialists, especially the giants of the business community present at the summit, CM Naidu appealed to them to treat these reforms and conservation measures as a national mission rather than solely the responsibility of the Prime Minister, according to a release.

He expressed confidence that every crisis creates new opportunities and asserted that after overcoming the current global challenges, India would emerge stronger and become "unstoppable" on the global stage.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Naidu said, "The PM has given a national mission because of the geopolitical situation. Every one of us has to follow these principles."

PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)

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