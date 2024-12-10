Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): A two-day Collectors' meeting will be held at the Velagapudi Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on December 11 & 12 and will providing guidance on various issues, including development and welfare programs undertaken in the past six months, the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 document, and newly introduced policies, said a statement from CMO.

The meeting will discuss the targets and strategies for the next four and a half years. The Chief Minister will seek the opinions of Collectors from 26 districts and heads of 40 departments participating in the conference. Notably, while the previous government held only one Collectors' meeting in five years, the coalition government is conducting its second meeting within six months of taking office, added the statement.

On the first day, discussions will focus on RTGS, grievance resolution, village and ward secretariats, WhatsApp governance, and positive public perception. From the afternoon, topics like agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, civil supplies, forests, water resources, Panchayati Raj, NREGA, rural water supply, SERP, urban development, CRDA, and law and order will be discussed.

On the second day, the Chief Minister will discuss sectors such as industries, IT, investments, electricity, human resources, transport, roads and buildings, housing, health, welfare of SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, and women, revenue, excise, mines, and district development plans with the concerned officials. Ministers and IPS officers will also participate in the meeting, read the statement further. (ANI)

