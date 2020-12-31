Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the police to take stern action in incidents of desecration of idols in the state, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday.

Responding on the incidents of desecration of idols, Reddy said that the repercussions will be severe.

Addressing a meeting of CMO officials, Reddy said that action should be such that nobody should dare to indulge in such wrong deeds.

Reddy has also said that the almighty will punish those who play foul with him.

The incident of desecration of Lord Ram's idol at a 400-year-old temple in Ramatheertham of Vizianagaram district created much furore. Opposition parties including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and BJP blame the YSRCP government of sheer negligence. (ANI)

