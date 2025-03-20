Amaravati, March 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday informed the Assembly that the TDP-led government is committed to implementing Scheduled Castes reservation sub-categorisation district-wise based on the 2026 census.

Addressing the House, Naidu stated that the census will be conducted in 2026 and reiterated his pre-election promise to implement district-wise sub-categorisation.

"Once the census report is available, this government is committed to carrying out sub-categorisation based on districts," he said.

However, he noted that he cannot recommend sub-categorisation at present, as accurate census data for the state's 26 districts is not yet available.

Citing details from the report of the one-man commission led by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra—appointed by the Andhra Pradesh government to study and recommend sub-categorisation measures—Naidu said 59 SC communities were analysed.

According to the report, the Relli sub-group, consisting of 12 castes, was identified as the 'most backward', followed by the Madiga sub-group with 18 castes categorised as 'backward', while the Mala sub-group, comprising 29 castes, was considered 'relatively less backward'.

The report recommended 1 per cent reservation for the Relli sub-group (group 1), 6.5 per cent for the Madiga sub-group (group 2), and 7.5 per cent for the Mala sub-group (group 3).

However, Naidu pointed out that the Rajiv Ranjan Commission's recommendations are based on the 2011 census data.

