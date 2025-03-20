Mumbai, March 20: In a chilling tale of betrayal and manipulation, Muskan Rastogi, a Meerut resident, orchestrated the gruesome murder of her Merchant Navy officer husband, Saurabh Rajput, with her lover, Sahil Shukla, through a macabre charade involving a fake Snapchat ID of Sahil's deceased mother. The accused duo chopped the man's body into 15 pieces and sealed his body parts in a drum filled with cement, police said on March 18. The crime came to light due to a foul smell, and when information about merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput going missing on March 4 was received.

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla have been arrested and charged with the murder and dismemberment of Saurabh Rajput. The heinous crime, which occurred on March 4, followed several failed attempts dating back to February 25. According to police reports, Muskan and Sahil allegedly drugged Saurabh before stabbing him to death. They then dismembered his body and attempted to conceal the remains within their rented residence in Meerut. The motive behind the murder was Muskan's desire to be with Sahil, her lover. Meerut Shocker: Wife Murders Husband With Help of Paramour, Chops Body Into Pieces and Throws Them in Barrel Filled With Cement; Both Arrested (Watch Videos).

Shocking Details of Saurabh Rajput Meerut Murder Case

The shocking details of the Meerut murder case unravel like a dark thriller, beginning with Muskan's calculated procurement of weapons and sedatives, masquerading her intentions with innocuous excuses. Since November, she had been laying the groundwork, purchasing two knives under the pretence of cutting chicken and obtaining potent sedatives by feigning anxiety. Her target, Saurabh, her husband, was due to return from his posting in London to celebrate their daughter's birthday. The stage was set for a tragedy.

Muskan Used Made Fake Snapchat Account to Trap Sahil

Initially, Sahil was not initially part of the plan. But how Muskan manipulated Sahil Shukla is a demonstration of her cold, calculating cleverness. Using his vulnerability to both drug addiction and bereavement, she set up a false Snapchat account in the guise of his late mother. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Muskaan Poisoned Husband’s Food, Then She and Lover Chopped Him in 15 Pieces, Meerut Police Share Horrifying Details.

In this virtual seance, she manipulated him into believing that his mother's ghost was speaking to him, slowly building a trap of control and manipulation. Sahil convinced that his mother had been reincarnated, was manipulated into helping Muskan's killing spree, motivated by the false assurance that his use of drugs would stop.

The couple's attempts to drug Saurabh began on February 25, but their initial efforts failed. However, on March 4, their sinister plan reached its horrifying climax. Saurabh was successfully drugged, rendered unconscious, and then brutally stabbed to death. The duo then dismembered his body, a gruesome act of desperation, and sealed the remains in a large blue drum, filling it with cement and sand in an attempt to erase all traces of their crime.

'Papa Drum Me Hai', Saurabh's Daughter Reportedly Told Neighbours

In a dreadful twist, Muskan's six-year-old daughter, seemingly aware of the horror unfolding, reportedly told neighbours, "Papa drum mein hain," a chilling echo of the crime committed within their walls. Muskan's attempts to create an alibi, sending text messages from Saurabh's phone to his family, claiming he was in Manali and then London, were swiftly unravelled as suspicion grew.

The probe was intensified, and the drum was discovered, followed by the arrest of Muskan and Sahil. The discovery of their well-planned crime has sparked outrage, with Muskan's parents calling for the death penalty, stating their utter shock and revulsion. They, along with the rest of society, struggle to understand the darkness that engulfed their daughter.

The Meerut court has remanded both accused to 14 days of judicial custody as the city grapples with the chilling reality of a murder driven by deceit, manipulation, and a thirst for forbidden love.

