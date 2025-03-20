JEE Main 2025 Session 2 City Intimation Slip Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Steps To Download and Other Important Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 city intimation slip for the April exam. Candidates can check their allotted exam city by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, and logging in with their application number and date of birth.

Education Team Latestly| Mar 20, 2025 06:11 PM IST
New Delhi, March 20: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 city intimation slip for the April exam. Candidates can check their allotted exam city by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, and logging in with their application number and date of birth.

It should be noted that JEE main 2025 session 2 exam city slip is not admit card. It is provided for the reference of the candidates. So that they can plan their travel accordingly. GATE Result 2025: IIT Roorkee Declares Results at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam Dates

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam will be held in a computer-based format on the following dates:

  • Paper 1 (BE/BTech): April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8

  • Paper 2 (BArch/BPlan): April 9

Admit cards will be available for download three days before the exam.

City Intimation Slip vs Admit Card

The city intimation slip informs candidates of their allotted exam city, helping them plan travel and stay arrangements. However, it does not serve as an entry pass to the exam hall. UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 Out: Rajasthan University Releases Hall Ticket for UG Exams, Know Steps To Download at uniraj.ac.in.

The admit card, which will be released closer to the exam date, is mandatory for appearing in the exam. It contains crucial details like the exam center address, roll number, date, and shift timing. Candidates must carry their admit card along with valid ID proof to the exam center.

Steps to Download JEE Main 2025 Session 2 City Intimation Slip

  • Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on the link for “JEE Main 2025 Session 2 City Intimation Slip.”

  • Enter your application number, date of birth, and security code.

  • Click Submit to view your allotted city.

  • Download and save the slip for reference.

Candidates should verify all details carefully and stay updated for the admit card release.

