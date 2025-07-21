Amaravati, Jul 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday condoled the death of former Kerala CM and veteran CPI(M) leader VS Achuthanandan.

Achuthanandan, one of India's most respected Communist leaders and a key figure in Kerala's political history, died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram while undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest.

"I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of veteran communist leader and former chief minister of Kerala, VS Achuthanandan," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Describing Achuthanandan's political journey as one that spanned over eight decades, Naidu said it reflected a steadfast commitment to his ideals and public service. "May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Similarly, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a statement, mourned Achuthanandan's death, stating, "Kerala's political sphere has lost a great leader."

Reddy said Achuthanandan's courage, dedication, and love for the people would remain etched in their hearts. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the veteran Marxist leader's family and admirers.

