Vijayawada, February 23: Four wagons of a goods train derailed at Rayanapadu near Vijayawada railway station in Andhra Pradesh on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday, an official said on Friday.

No reports of any injuries or casualties from the incident were reported and Railway authorities are currently investigating the cause of the derailment and assessing the damage caused, the Mandrupkar Railway Station, Public Relations Officer said. Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment Video: Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Train Derails in Vizianagaram.

#WATCH | Four wagons of a goods train derailed at Rayanapadu near Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh says Mandrupkar Railway station Public Relations Officer. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/BuMHWGlaAy — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

Several trains have been diverted, leading to delays in their schedules, the PRO said. Authorities are actively working to resolve the situation and ensure the smooth resumption of rail services, the official said. Goods Train Derails in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli District, Rail Traffic on Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Route Affected.

On Thursday, a massive fire broke out in a train engine near Gobindapur at Joranda Road railway station in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused.

