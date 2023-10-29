A passenger train en route to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on October 29. The incident occurred on Sunday evening. More details awaited, the Divisional Railway Manager said. Padmavathi Express Train Coach Derails at Tirupati Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video).

Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment

Andhra Pradesh | A passenger train which was going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam derailed in Vizianagaram district. More details awaited: Divisional Railway Manager — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment Video

