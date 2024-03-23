India News | Andhra Governor Abdul Nazeer Hospitalized After Falling Ill

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer was rushed to the hospital by his security personnel after suddenly falling ill on Saturday.

According to officials, Governor Nazeer suddenly fell ill, prompting security personnel to swiftly transfer him to the Vijayawada Manipal Hospital.

The governor is currently undergoing treatment, though the reason for his sudden illness is yet to be known. But his health appears to be stable at present, the governor's office said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

