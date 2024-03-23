India News | Andhra Governor Abdul Nazeer Hospitalized After Falling Ill

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. According to officials, Governor Nazeer suddenly fell ill, prompting security personnel to swiftly transfer him to the Vijayawada Manipal Hospital.

Agency News ANI| Mar 23, 2024 09:52 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Andhra Governor Abdul Nazeer Hospitalized After Falling Ill

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer was rushed to the hospital by his security personnel after suddenly falling ill on Saturday.

According to officials, Governor Nazeer suddenly fell ill, prompting security personnel to swiftly transfer him to the Vijayawada Manipal Hospital.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP-Led NDA Will Cross 400 Seats in General Elections, Says Hema Malini (Watch Video).

The governor is currently undergoing treatment, though the reason for his sudden illness is yet to be known. But his health appears to be stable at present, the governor's office said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: No Relief for AAP Convenor in Excise Policy Case As Delhi High Court Denies Urgent Listing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
ndhra-governor-abdul-nazeer-hospitalized-after-falling-ill-5841284.html',900, 600)">
Agency News ANI| Mar 23, 2024 09:52 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Andhra Governor Abdul Nazeer Hospitalized After Falling Ill

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer was rushed to the hospital by his security personnel after suddenly falling ill on Saturday.

According to officials, Governor Nazeer suddenly fell ill, prompting security personnel to swiftly transfer him to the Vijayawada Manipal Hospital.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP-Led NDA Will Cross 400 Seats in General Elections, Says Hema Malini (Watch Video).

The governor is currently undergoing treatment, though the reason for his sudden illness is yet to be known. But his health appears to be stable at present, the governor's office said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: No Relief for AAP Convenor in Excise Policy Case As Delhi High Court Denies Urgent Listing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024
500K+ searches
Bihar Board Result
500K+ searches
Argentina vs El Salvador
100K+ searches
BSEB
100K+ searches
Moscow
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly