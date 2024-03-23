Mathura, March 23: Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Saturday expressed confidence of BJP-led NDA getting over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, saying that the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be fulfilled as the people are with the ruling alliance at the Centre. During Holi Milan Samaroh in Mathura, BJP MP Hema Malini said BJP workers and senior leaders were present in the festivities.

Hema Malini said they raised the slogan of "400 paar" during the Holi milan. "The target set by PM Modi, we will all work together to achieve. People of the country are with us, with PM Modi. We will definitely cross 400," she said, answering a media query. BJP has again fielded Hema Malini from Mathura Lok Sabha seat. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: EC Announces Schedule for General Elections, Check Polling and Result Dates.

BJP MP Hema Malini Speaks on Lok Sabha Polls

#WATCH | Mathura: During Holi Milan Samaroh, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "All BJP workers and senior leaders are present in the festivities. Holi is a festival of love and acceptance... BJP will definitely win more than 400 seats." pic.twitter.com/sVl6iQf0XQ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19. The counting will be held on June 4. Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: State-Wise, Constituency-Wise List of Seats and Polling Dates.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in roughly 10.5 lakh polling stations with the help of 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff. Various political parties have declared their initial list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Mathura will go to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)