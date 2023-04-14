Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer paid tributes to BR Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary on Friday and said Ambedkar is the father of the Indian Constitution with the rule of law being the most essential part of it.

Paying floral tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said, "Dr BR Ambedkar was not only the Father of the Indian Constitution but also the chief architect of the Constitution with the Rule of Law as the essential part of it."

"And a Constitution that guarantees freedom of speech, freedom of expression, equality before law and equal protection of law to all the citizens," Nazeer was quoted as saying in a statement by the Raj Bhavan.

He further said that Dr. BR Ambedkar was a great son of India who fought for equal rights for all and emancipation of downtrodden sections of the society and raised his voice against social discrimination, injustice, and inequality faced by the Scheduled Castes community.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, along with his wife Sameera Nazeer paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

