India News | Andhra Govt Releases Guidelines for Resumption of Domestic Flight Services

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has released guidelines for the resumption of domestic flight operations in the state.

According to the guidelines, domestic passengers need to enroll in the 'Spandana' website and obtain clearance before buying tickets.

"Airlines to permit booking only when 'Spandana' clearance is available. On arrival, the passengers shall be screened for symptoms. If symptomatic, they will go to institutional quarantine where they shall be tested on arrival. After seven days, they will be tested again and if found negative, they shall be sent to home quarantine for another seven days," it said.

The government said that for asymptomatic travellers, there will be two broad categories.

Persons coming from high incidence areas like Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will be put in institutional quarantine where they shall be tested on admission. After seven days again, they will be tested and if found negative, they will be sent to home quarantine for seven days, according to the guidelines.

"Persons coming from low incidence areas will be sent to home quarantine for 14 days after taking swabs. If swab comes positive they will be put in COVID care centre or continue to be under home quarantine or sent to hospital for treatment as the case may be," it said.

Domestic flight operations will resume across the country from Monday except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal after two months of suspension due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said operations in Andhra Pradesh will recommence on a limited scale from May 26.

"As per request of state govt, operations in Andhra Pradesh will recommence on limited scale from May 26. For Tamil Nadu there will be maximum 25 arrivals in Chennai but there's no limit on a number of departures. For other airports in TN, flights will operate as in other parts of the country," Puri tweeted. (ANI)

