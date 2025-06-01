Nuzvid (Andhra Pradesh), June 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathi on Sunday urged people to remain vigilant as Covid-19 cases are rising across the country once again.

Parthasarathi advised people to avoid large gatherings and ensure social distancing norms are strictly followed at public places like railway stations, bus stands, and airports statewide.

"Wearing masks must be made mandatory again in all crowded areas to prevent the spread (of Covid-19)," said Parthasarathi in an official press release, urging people not to become complacent about public safety.

The minister said that senior citizens and pregnant women should avoid stepping out unnecessarily, and international passengers must undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing upon arrival in the state.

Parthasarathi directed medical officers to keep PPE kits, masks, and related supplies readily available and to remain fully alert in both rural and urban healthcare facilities.

He said the government machinery is prepared to handle any emergency, with special focus on government hospitals to ensure availability of necessary medical infrastructure.

Officials were instructed to carry out extensive awareness campaigns at the village and mandal levels, ensuring that citizens adopt necessary preventive measures and understand the importance of health protocols, said the press release.

