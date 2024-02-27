Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram made a decisive stand against party defection and disqualified 8 MLAs.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The disqualified members include Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy, and Undavalli Sridevi, following a petition filed by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)."

The disqualified MLAs had shifted their allegiance from their original parties to other political entities, a move that, in the eyes of the Speaker, undermines the democratic fabric and the voters' mandate.

The term 'Party defection' in a political scenario is a situation when a member of a political party leaves his party and joins hands with other parties.

As per the CMO release, the disqualification decision came after a thorough examination of the allegations and evidence presented in the YSRCP's petition against the mentioned MLAs.

The disqualified members were accused of violating party discipline and engaging in activities contrary to the party's principles.

Furthermore, Maddalagiri, Karanam Balaram, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, and Vasupalli Ganesh found themselves disqualified based on a petition filed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The TDP's petition alleged various misconduct and actions incompatible with the party's expectations.

The disqualification marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh, as these decisions will have implications for the balance of power in the Assembly.

It is expected to generate discussions and debates within the political circles about the consequences and potential by-elections to fill the vacant seats, said the release. (ANI)

