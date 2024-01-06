Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday, January 6, quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Taking to X, the former India cricketer said, "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while." He also said that his further action would be conveyed in due course of time. It must be noted that Ambati Rayudu joined the YSRCP on December 28 last year. Ambati Rayudu Joins YSRCP: Former India Cricketer Joins YSR Congress Party, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Welcomes Him (Watch Video).

Ambati Rayudu Quits YSRCP

This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 6, 2024

