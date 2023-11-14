Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): A boat at Nizampatnam Harbour in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh caught fire on Tuesday, officials said.

The boat, parked at the harbour, was completely gutted in the fire, officials informed.

Further, according to officials, huge plumes of smoke were seen billowing out of the burning boat.

The Marine police are investigating the cause of the fire, an official said.

"It's possible that the fire broke out after a short circuit or an explosion in a gas cylinder. We are in the process of assessing the damage and the cost of the boat that caught fire," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

