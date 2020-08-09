Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday expressed shock and grief over the fire incident at a hotel in Vijayawada and instructed officials to conduct an enquiry into the accident.

Seven people lost their lives and 30 were rescued in the incident, Vijayawada Police said.

According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals.

The mishap took place in the hotel which was taken on lease and run by a private hospital to treat COVID patients.

Meanwhile, B Srinivasulu, Police Commissioner said, "Around 5.09 am control room received a call regarding the fire accident following which police and fire personnel immediately rushed to the spot. By 5.45 am fire was doused off."

"Around 30 COVID patients and 10 hospital staff, a total of 40 persons are there inside. Injured people have been shifted to other hospitals. Some of them are critical. Right now the cause of the accident is not known. Only after analysis, we can come to know about that," he added.

However, as per the preliminary report, the reason of fire appears to be a short circuit said Krishna District Collector. (ANI)

