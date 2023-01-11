Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 395 crore under the Jagananna Thodu scheme, which is aimed at providing interest-free loans through banks, on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, interest-free loans of Rs 10,000 were given benefitting around 3.95 lakh traders and artisans.

Also Read | Tata Power Renewables To Set Up 3 MW Solar Plant at Himayatnagar in Maharashtra.

CM Reddy also released Rs 15.17 crore towards reimbursement of interest to benefit 13.28 lakh beneficiaries who have obtained and repaid the loans promptly in the last six months.

Releasing the amount virtually by the click of a button at the Camp Office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the beneficiaries of the scheme, besides becoming part and parcel of the self-employed community, are also helping society indirectly in a great way.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Attacks Manipuri Girl and Her Male Friend in Kalina, Video Surfaces.

Speaking on the event, Reddy said, "It is a matter of pride for the state that because of the scheme, the state has sanctioned over 24 lakh loans out of the total number of 39.21 lakh loans given in the entire country."

Out of the total 15,31,347 beneficiaries, 8,74,745 traders and artisans are promptly repaying their loans and have become an inseparable part of the scheme by recycling their loans with great discipline, he said, adding that it indicates a good change in society.

Reddy also informed that eligible people who have not availed the scheme for any reason can apply through village and ward secretariats and such people would be included in the scheme at the end of the social audit every six months.

The Chief Minister said, "He had seen the hardships of several artisans and petty traders during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra and decided to end their woes by introducing the Jagananna Thodu scheme."

With today's disbursal that benefits 28,000 new petty traders and artisans, the Government has so far reimbursed Rs. 63.65 crore as interest alone while the total loan amount sanctioned so far reaches Rs 2,406 crore benefiting 15,31,347 people out of which 80 per cent of them belong to SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

Vendors such as people who sell fruits, vegetables and food stuffs on push carts, people running roadside tiffin centres and others selling products in baskets and vending products on motorcycles and auto rickshaws besides Bobbili veena makers, artisans involved in brass work, Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toy makers, puppet, Kalankari and lace makers are among the beneficiaries.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh and senior officials were present in the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)