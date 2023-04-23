Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): The annual Chandanotsavam of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on Simhachalam hill began amid gaiety and religious fervour in the early hours on Sunday.

The Lord Narasimha Swamy deity is covered with sandalwood paste for the entire year except for today. Only today lord Narasimha swami's real deity is visible. That is why every year on Akshaya Tritiya, the festival is celebrated which was called Chandanotsvam.

As per the tradition, temple hereditary trustee, chairman and former union minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju had the first darshan of the deity. Later Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman Subba Reddy offered silk clothes to lord Lakshmi Narasimha swami.

Subba Reddy told ANI that the deity is covered in sandalwood throughout the year and only on Vaisakhi Suddha Tadiya (Akshaya Tritiya) Nijarupa darshan of the deity is allowed. After the conclusion of the daily rituals on Saturday temple priests removed the sandalwood paste.

Commissioner of Police Trivikram Varma told to ANI, "As many as 2,100 police personnel were deployed to oversee law and order and traffic arrangements. Parking slots for private vehicles at Simhachalam foothill eased the congestion on top of the hill. Due to the low parking place on the hill, Only VVIP vehicles were allowed except people coming on RTC free buses."

"Apart from the devasthanam, several NGOs and voluntary organisations distributed buttermilk and jaggery water to devotees standing in queue lines. As of now, 25000 people were had darshanam by 9 am. We are expecting more than 1.2 to 1.4 lakh devotees to lord Narasimha Swamy. "said Trivikram Varma". (ANI)

