Guwahati, April 23: Assam police on Sunday served a notice to national president of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas B.V. to appear before it over harassment complaint lodged by expelled Congress leader Angkita Dutta. Srinivas was asked to be present at the Dispur police station on May 2 failing which may attract issuance of an arrest warrant against him.

The copy of the letter of Assam police referring the cases registered against Srinivas on Dutta's complaint mentioned, "It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you (Srinivas B.V.) to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence you are directed to appear at 11:00 AM on 02/05/2023 (Tuesday) at Dispur police station." Angkita Dutta Case: Assam Police Reaches Residence of Youth Congress President Srinivas BV’s Uncle in Bengaluru, Directs IYC Chief to Appear Before Dispur Police on May 2 (See Pics).

"Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest under section 41A(3) and (4) of CrPC," the letter further said. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took a swipe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his response on Angkita's issues. He said, "The turncoat Chief Minister of Assam has become infamous for his antics to stay in news. Sometimes he wants to arrest Pawan Khera, sometimes he wants to arrest BV Srinivas." Angkita Dutta Case: ‘Unfair to Blame Me For Lack of Safe Environment Within Congress Party For Female Workers’, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Surjewala said, "Perhaps he is doing so to save the ignominy that Mr Modi was once trying to arrest him for Saradha and Louis Berger Scam. That is why he defected to the BJP. Reject him, don't pay any attention to him." Reacting sharply to Surjewala, Sarma posted on Twitter, "The Assam police is acting in accordance with the law. They are currently investigating a case filed by a female Congress worker against the accused person under Section 354 of IPC. It is unfair to blame me for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers."

