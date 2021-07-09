Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 2,982 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state Health Department, Andhra Pradesh witnessed 3,461 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state has 31,850 active cases. The total count of cases in the state now stands at 19,11,318 of which there are 18,66,522 recoveries.

The death toll in the state is 12,946.

India reported 45,892 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

