Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Andhra Pradesh: Rs 6,885.60 Cr Allocated for 'Rytu Bharosa-PM Kisan' Scheme in Agriculture Budget

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 05:30 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Andhra Pradesh: Rs 6,885.60 Cr Allocated for 'Rytu Bharosa-PM Kisan' Scheme in Agriculture Budget

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu introduced agriculture budget for 2020-21 in the State Assembly on Tuesday. The budget has allocated Rs 6,885.60 crore for the 'Rytu Bharosa-PM Kisan' scheme.

In the Budget Rs 3,000 crore is allocated for Market stabilisation Fund, Rs 100 crore for 'Rytu Bharosa Kendras' - (RBKs) (Farmer Support Centers), Rs 500 crore for 'Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme', Rs 65 crore for YSR agriculture laboratories.

Also Read | Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building.

Further, Rs 1,100 crore is allocated for 'YSR Interest-Free Crop Loans', Rs 20 crore is allocated for payment of ex gratia of Rs 7 Lakhs for the families of farmers who committed suicides, Rs 2.61 crore is allocated for State Agriculture Mission (AP SAM), Rs 200 crore for the supply of seeds under subsidy to the farmers.

Also Rs 207.83 crore is allocated for the agricultural mechanisation scheme and Rs 141.73 crore is allocated for the integrated agricultural program, under the National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) scheme.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Wait For Minimum Wage Hike, DA and DR Increment Turns Longer For Central Government Employees.

While, Rs 2,000 crore is allocated for Natural Calamities Relief Fund

The minister announced that Rs 29,159.97 crore has been allocated for agriculture and allied sectors in the 2020-21 budget. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Andhra Pradesh India Kurasala Kannababu Rytu Bharosa-PM State Agriculture Mission
You might also like
India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Bollywood

India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket
Technology

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket
India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
News

Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
Samsung Galaxy A21s Smartphone With 48MP Quad Camera Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A21s Smartphone With 48MP Quad Camera Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
India-China Violent Face-Off in Ladakh: At Least 20 Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Action in Galwan Valley, Over 40 Casualties on Chinese Side, Say Reports
News

India-China Violent Face-Off in Ladakh: At Least 20 Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Action in Galwan Valley, Over 40 Casualties on Chinese Side, Say Reports
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement