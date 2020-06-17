India News | Andhra Pradesh: Rs 6,885.60 Cr Allocated for 'Rytu Bharosa-PM Kisan' Scheme in Agriculture Budget

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu introduced agriculture budget for 2020-21 in the State Assembly on Tuesday. The budget has allocated Rs 6,885.60 crore for the 'Rytu Bharosa-PM Kisan' scheme.

In the Budget Rs 3,000 crore is allocated for Market stabilisation Fund, Rs 100 crore for 'Rytu Bharosa Kendras' - (RBKs) (Farmer Support Centers), Rs 500 crore for 'Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme', Rs 65 crore for YSR agriculture laboratories.

Further, Rs 1,100 crore is allocated for 'YSR Interest-Free Crop Loans', Rs 20 crore is allocated for payment of ex gratia of Rs 7 Lakhs for the families of farmers who committed suicides, Rs 2.61 crore is allocated for State Agriculture Mission (AP SAM), Rs 200 crore for the supply of seeds under subsidy to the farmers.

Also Rs 207.83 crore is allocated for the agricultural mechanisation scheme and Rs 141.73 crore is allocated for the integrated agricultural program, under the National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) scheme.

While, Rs 2,000 crore is allocated for Natural Calamities Relief Fund

The minister announced that Rs 29,159.97 crore has been allocated for agriculture and allied sectors in the 2020-21 budget. (ANI)

