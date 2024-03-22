Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party leader and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, who recently quit YSR Congress Party, will contest from Mylavaram, the TDP announced on Friday.

Following the announcement, TDP activists, supporters and local leaders burst firecrackers and distributed sweets as Prasad bagged the ticket.

In the second list, TDP announced 34 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) sealed a seat-sharing pact in Andhra Pradesh which has 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats.

In the assembly elections, the BJP will contest from 10 seats, the TDP from 144 seats and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) from 21 seats, as per the statement.

Earlier, the TDP was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance until 2018.

Last month, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) declared the first list of their candidates for the forthcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.

The list of 118 candidates includes fresh faces with representation from the backward community and women.

Of these 118 nominees, TDP spearheads with 94 contenders, while Jana Sena will be contesting in 24 seats.

The list also consists of 28 candidates with a post-graduate degree, 50 candidates with a graduate degree, three doctors and two PhD holders, the party release stated.

Parliament and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, with voting on May 13 and counting of votes on June 4 as in the rest of the country.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast vote in the general election. (ANI)

