Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party has sought an immediate appointment with the Director General of Police over the brutal murder of Dalit YSRCP activist Manda Salman of Pinnelli village in Gurazala constituency of Palnadu district.

In a letter to the State DGP, YSRCP State General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy alleged that Salman, who had been living away from his native village due to fear, was mercilessly beaten to death with iron rods after returning to see his ailing wife. He alleged that the incident reflected a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

Reddy further claimed that since the TDP-led coalition government assumed office, Dalits have been "left without protection", and YSRCP Dalit activists are living under constant threat. He said the party would urge the DGP to ensure a fast-tracked and impartial investigation into the case and to take strict action against those responsible in accordance with the law.

Earlier, YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday over the death of a YSRCP worker, allegedly beaten to death by iron rods, accusing the CM of engaging in "violent politics.

"In a detailed post on X, Reddy questioned the Chief Minister over the death of the party worker from Pinnelli village in the Gurazala constituency, calling the deceased -- namely Manda Salman -- "a victim of the consequences of Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) rule".

"Are you even eligible to govern? How many lives will you sacrifice for political parties? Even while holding the Chief Minister's post, will you engage in such chaos under the guise of the Red Book Constitution and political governance? What answer do you have for the murder of our party worker from Pinnelli village in the Gurazala constituency, Manda Salman--a Dalit, a poor man--who fell victim to the consequences of your party's rule?" Reddy accused.

Further in the post, Reddy alleged that a series of such "politically violent attacks" is being carried out by the Chief Minister and the ruling party, calling them ways to "suppress the YSRCP forever.

"Is it a crime for Salman to go to his own village to see his ailing wife, only to be beaten with iron rods and murdered? On top of that, do they file a false complaint against Salman himself? Is this the heinous act you came to power for? This incident is part of the ongoing series of politically violent attacks being carried out and orchestrated by you, your party members, and some police officials to intimidate and suppress the YSRCP forever," he stated in the post.

Reddy asserted that his party will stand for the deceased's family, adding that the CM will "have to pay the price" for such incidents. (ANI)

