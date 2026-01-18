Mumbai, January 18: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has strengthened Aadhaar security by enabling users to lock and unlock their Aadhaar number and biometric data. This feature helps protect fingerprints and iris scans from unauthorised use, reducing the risk of identity theft and digital fraud. Once locked, biometric authentication attempts fail unless the user temporarily unlocks access through the official UIDAI portal or the mAadhaar app, putting complete control in the hands of Aadhaar holders.

What Is Aadhaar Locking and How It Works

Aadhaar locking is a two-layer security system. Users can either lock only their biometric data or lock their entire 12-digit Aadhaar number. When biometric locking is active, fingerprint and iris-based authentication is disabled. In such cases, users can authenticate only through a Virtual ID (VID)—a temporary 16-digit number that masks the actual Aadhaar number, adding an extra privacy shield. UIDAI Launches 'Udai', Official Aadhaar Mascot, to Boost Public Awareness of Aadhaar Services.

How to Lock Your Aadhaar Biometrics (Step-by-Step)

1. Visit the official UIDAI website and go to My Aadhaar.

2. Click Aadhaar Lock/Unlock under Aadhaar Services.

3. Enter your Aadhaar number, registered name, and PIN code.

4. Verify using OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

5. Select Enable Lock to secure your Aadhaar.

How to Unlock Aadhaar for Temporary Use

For banking, SIM verification, or government services, users can unlock Aadhaar using their Virtual ID and OTP. Biometrics are usually enabled for about 10 minutes and then automatically re-locked. Users may also permanently disable the lock if frequent authentication is required. New Aadhaar App: UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App; From Features to Steps To Download, All You Need To Know.

Why Locking Aadhaar Is Important

With Aadhaar linked to bank accounts, PAN, and welfare schemes, data security is critical. UIDAI recommends keeping biometrics locked when not in regular use to prevent misuse, skimming, or biometric cloning, making Aadhaar safer in an era of rising digital fraud.

