Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Government's special wing -- Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) -- has intensified operations on trains arriving from Odisha, leading to seizure of over 21,736 kilograms of ganja in the past six months, officials said on Thursday.

According to authorities, the crackdown in Eluru district was launched on the directions of State DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.

"We are thoroughly monitoring and checking all trains originating from Odisha. Over the last six months, we have seized 21,736 kilograms of ganja. A majority of the ganja is being transported from Odisha, which is why we are focusing more on trains from that region," Inspector General Ake Ravi Krishna told ANI.

He added, "Currently, there is zero ganja cultivation in Alluri Sitaramaraju (ASR) district. We are using drone technology and satellite surveillance to prevent any cultivation and are promoting alternative crops among farmers. We are committed to ensuring that there is no ganja cultivation in Andhra Pradesh."

Launched in November 2024, the EAGLE initiative is part of Andhra Pradesh's mission to eliminate the drug menace. It operates with a toll-free helpline (1972) to ensure informant confidentiality and is headquartered in Amaravati. District Narcotics Control Cells have been set up in all 26 districts, and five special courts are proposed.

Earlier in December 2022, the Andhra Pradesh Police destroyed 14,000 kg of ganja seized over three decades, in the presence of Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, in the NTR district. (ANI)

