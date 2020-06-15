India News | Andhra Reports 246 New COVID-19 Cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): A total of 246 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

The state Health Department said that the total number of cases in the state has risen to 5,087 and the death toll stands at 86 in the state with two more persons dying in the last 24 hours.

India has reported a total of 3,32,424 coronavirus cases. (ANI)

