Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Andhra Reports 246 New COVID-19 Cases

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 10:58 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Andhra Reports 246 New COVID-19 Cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): A total of 246 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

The state Health Department said that the total number of cases in the state has risen to 5,087 and the death toll stands at 86 in the state with two more persons dying in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 178 COVID-19 Deaths And 2,786 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

India has reported a total of 3,32,424 coronavirus cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement