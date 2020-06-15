Selected suburban services resumed today morning, over Western & Central Railway for the essential staff of State Government only. All Booking Offices Opened at all stopping stations. These special suburban services will not be available for general passengers/public.
Mumbai: Postmortem of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been conducted at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital. Details of the postmortem report awaited. The actor committed suicide at his residence yesterday.
Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI enquiry into the matter: Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav, at the actor’s residence in Patna, where his family residence.
Philippines' Maria Ressa found guilty of 'cyber libel' in the latest blow to free press.
Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 76.26/litre (increase by Rs 0.48) and Rs 74.62/litre (increase by Rs 0.59), respectively in Delhi.
