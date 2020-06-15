Selected suburban services resumed today morning, over Western & Central Railway for the essential staff of State Government only. All Booking Offices Opened at all stopping stations. These special suburban services will not be available for general passengers/public. Selected suburban services resumed today mrng, over Western & Central Railway for essential staff of State Government only. All Booking Offices Opened at all stopping stations. These special suburban services will not be available for general passengers/public. pic.twitter.com/UMmC83rLIi— Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 15, 2020 Mumbai: Postmortem of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been conducted at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital. Details of the postmortem report awaited. The actor committed suicide at his residence yesterday. Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI enquiry into the matter: Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav, at the actor’s residence in Patna, where his family residence. #SushantSinghRajput has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI enquiry into the matter: Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav, at the actor’s residence in Patna, where his family resides. (14.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/WNFlvLWirA— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020 Philippines' Maria Ressa found guilty of 'cyber libel' in the latest blow to free press. #BREAKING Duterte-critic journalist Ressa convicted in Philippines libel case pic.twitter.com/dRM0u2Xpir— AFP news agency (@AFP) June 15, 2020 Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 76.26/litre (increase by Rs 0.48) and Rs 74.62/litre (increase by Rs 0.59), respectively in Delhi.

Mumbai, June 15: In one of the biggest news of Sunday, actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by committing suicide. His body was found hanging from his Bandra home in Mumbai. No suicide note was found, but police have said that he was suffering from medical depression for the last six months. Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral will be performed in Mumbai today.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Gujarat on Sunday. The quake jolted regions in 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot. No casualties or damage to properties were reported due to the earthquake. Tremors were felt in Rajkot, Kutch, Saurashtra, Patan other areas.

Mumbai local trains have resumed services on Monday after a gap of two months. The services will be allowed only for workers in the essential sector, general public will not be allowed to board these trains. On Sunday, the national capital reported a spike of 2224 cases, the highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases. Maharashtra continues to top the chart with the maximum number of cases in the country with a total of 1.04,568 cases.

