Hyderabad, May 23 (PTI): Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has supplied over 1,100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from its Angul steel plant in Odisha till May 22.

From April 21 to May 22, JSPL supplied more than 2,400 tonnes of LMO to hospitals in various States through its six- MTPA (million tonne per annum) steel plant, a press release from the steel-maker said on Sunday.

As per the States allocated by the Central government, as of date JSPL has supplied 600 MT and 510 MT of liquid medical oxygen to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh respectively through cryogenic tankers via road and railways, it said.

The company has a capacity of producing 120 tonnes of liquid oxygen per day at its Angul plant and it is committed to contributing more to both the States allocated by the Centre under the oxygen supply pool.

Speaking on this, JSPLs MD V R Sharma said, We are ready to contribute more to the States where oxygen is needed for saving precious lives. We are ready to supply the last drop of oxygen because we at JSPL believe in the nation first policy." The company can contribute 30-50 tonnes of LMO per day to both States if cryogenic tankers are available on time, the release said.

