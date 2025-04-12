Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI) : Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Friday expressed heartfelt gratitude to Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah for his encouraging words and support for the party's efforts in the state. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has always prioritised the interests of Tamil Nadu and the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to X, Annamalai credited the party's growth and resilience in Tamil Nadu to the collective leadership of Prime Minister Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, and General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, highlighting their strategic guidance and commitment.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Welcomes AIADMK's Return to NDA Camp Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Says 'Stronger Together, United Towards TN's Progress'.

https://x.com/annamalai_k/status/1910744822249410887

"Grateful to our Hon Home Minister & Minister of Cooperation, Thiru @AmitShah avl, for his kind & encouraging words for Team @BJP4TamilNadu. Under the visionary leadership of our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl, the steadfast guidance of our National President Thiru @JPNadda avl, your continued support at all times and the invaluable support of our General Secretary (Org) Thiru @blsanthosh avl, @BJP4TamilNadu have always put our state and country's interest first."

Also Read | Murshidabad Stir: Tension in West Bengal As Protests, Violence Break Out Over Waqf Amendment Act (See Pic and Video).

"Our senior leaders had toiled; Our Karyakartas have fought like lions in the field, taking on the draconian and evil DMK on an everyday basis - issue by issue."

"All of these are only to realise the clarion call of good governance and Viksit Bharat 2047 given by our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl, who is a once-in-a-generation leader," Annamali wrote on X.

Reflecting on his own political journey, Annamali praised the NDA government: "BJP4India has given me more than I deserve. The only way I can repay is to work even harder."

He further wrote, "As a proud karyakartha, I remain committed to serving our nation and the loving people of Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt wishes to Thiru @NainarBJP avl on his nomination for the State President of @BJP4TamilNadu and am confident that, under his leadership and experience, the party will continue its remarkable journey of growth and service."

"NDA will come to power in 2026 and realise TN people's expectations and aspirations!" the post added on X.

In a recent development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) entry into the NDA alliance on Friday. He said the partnership will work to build a new government in Tamil Nadu and uproot the ruling government, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). He said the NDA will follow the path of MGR and Jayalalithaa and protect Tamil Nadu's identity.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1910733697982103943

The BJP is eager to improve its prospects in Tamil Nadu following a determined effort in the last Lok Sabha elections, where it failed to win a seat in the southern state.

The AIADMK has struggled to perform strongly in the previous two elections, the Lok Sabha and the last assembly polls.

The AIADMK entered into an alliance with the BJP after the passing of J Jayalalithaa in 2016. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)