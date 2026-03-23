Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], March 23 (ANI): In Somenahalli village of Gudibande taluk in Chikkaballapur district, the annual five-day Jaarutlu fair is being celebrated with great grandeur. It is a vibrant and culturally rich rural festival that draws thousands of devotees every year. Held over five days, it is deeply rooted in local traditions and religious devotion. Thousands of devotees have participated, adding to the festive spirit.

As seen in the video, a massive crowd of devotees can be seen gathered in Somenahalli village, creating a lively and deeply devotional atmosphere during the Jaarutlu fair. The visuals show people assembled in large numbers in an open ground, closely watching and participating in traditional rituals that are an integral part of the celebration. The setting reflects a typical rural jatra, with a strong sense of community as devotees move together, offer prayers, and engage in age-old customs. The energy of the crowd, combined with the cultural backdrop and festive spirit, highlights the significance of the fair as both a religious and social gathering for the local population.

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The timing of the fair also coincides with the broader festive season marking the Hindu New Year across different parts of India, adding to its cultural significance. Expressing greetings on the same, President Droupadi Murmu on March 19, posted on X, wishing for "prosperity and new hopes" for all citizens on the occasion of Chaitra Shuklaadi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiroba.

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"On the sacred occasion of Chaitra Shuklaadi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiroba, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens. These festivals, celebrated across various regions of the country to welcome the arrival of the new year, are vibrant symbols of India's rich cultural diversity. My fond hope is that these joyous occasions infuse prosperity and new hopes into everyone's lives," the post read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too wrote to the people of various states, extending greetings and well wishes on the occasions of Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri, and Gudi Padwa.

In separate letters addressed to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Maharashtra and Goa, the PM wrote that the onset of spring indicates "new energy and possibilities." Highlighting the "bitter-sweet" culinary delights prepared traditionally on the occasion, the PM encouraged people to face challenges with courage and gratitude.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)