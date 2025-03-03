New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar over vacancies in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), and urged the government to empower the institutions in fulfilling their constitutional mandate by filling the vacancies at the earliest.

Gandhi also alleged the BJP government's deliberate keeping of important posts vacant in constitutional institutions that ensure social justice shows its "anti-Dalit and anti-backward class mentality".

The former Congress chief said the Constitution provides for the appointment of a chairperson, vice-chairperson and members to the NCSC and the NCBC.

"The chairperson and two members of the 7th NCSC were appointed on March 3, 2024. However, the position of vice-chairperson has remained vacant for nearly a year," Gandhi said in his letter to Kumar dated March 1.

The NCSC has a critical role in safeguarding and protecting the rights of Dalit brothers and sisters, he said.

Over the years, thousands across India have knocked on the doors of the NCSC for justice, he said.

"The Commission has proactively raised issues that have impeded the social and economic advancement of Dalits, including- public employment, access to education and prevention of atrocities. The deliberate attempt to undermine and weaken the NCSC exposes the anti-Dalit mindset of this government," Gandhi said.

Similarly, the position of vice-chairperson of the NCBC has remained vacant for nearly three years, he said.

The NCBC is operating with a chairperson and one member, Gandhi noted.

Since its establishment in 1993, the NCBC has had at least three members in addition to the chairperson and vice-chairperson/member- secretary, he pointed out.

"This deliberate omission at a juncture when the nation-wide chorus for a caste census has grown louder, is shocking," Gandhi said.

"Social justice must be at the heart of an inclusive vision for India. I urge the government to empower institutions to fulfil their Constitutional mandate by filling the vacancies in the NCSC and NCBC at the earliest," he said.

Posting his letter on X, Gandhi said in Hindi, "Thousands of Dalits and backward classes are fighting for justice across the country. The demand for caste census is resonating everywhere. At such a time, the BJP government's deliberate keeping of important posts vacant in constitutional institutions that ensure social justice shows its anti-Dalit and anti-backward class mentality."

A letter has been written to the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment demanding the filling of vacant posts in the National Scheduled Caste Commission and the National Backward Classes Commission, he said. PTIK

