Chandigarh, Mar 18 (PTI) Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said on Tuesday that a trial for an anti-drone system to prevent the smuggling of drugs through drones from across the border will be conducted in Tarn Taran on Wednesday.

He emphasised that the state government would spare no effort until drug peddling in Punjab is completely eliminated.

Also Read | Gurugram Car Robbery: 2 Men Fradulently Rob Vehicle and Transfer Money by Impersonating As Loan Recovery Agent, Arrested.

Arora, who is also the AAP's Punjab unit chief, stated that the government would soon acquire state-of-the-art technology to combat the growing menace of drug trafficking from across the border.

He mentioned that some trials for the anti-drone system have already been conducted and added, "One will be conducted at the Tarn Taran border."

Also Read | Sunita Williams Homecoming: '1.4 Billion Indians Praying for Safe Return of Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut and Colleague Butch Wilmore' Says ISRO Scientist Guru Prasad.

"This initiative will strengthen our ongoing fight and make Punjab a role model for the country," he said in a statement.

"Despite relentless efforts over the past three years, over 90 per cent of drugs entering Punjab still originate from Pakistan through drones," said Arora.

While securing the international border is the responsibility of the Border Security Force and the central government, their failure has made this critical step necessary, Arora said, adding that new technology will identify, track, and neutralize drones within a range of 10 kilometers,

The minister also criticised the central government, accusing it of failing to secure Punjab's international borders.

"It is the central government's responsibility to prevent the smuggling of drugs and weapons from across the border. Their failure has pushed us to take this on ourselves. Punjab will not let its youth fall prey to this menace any longer," he added.

He also highlighted the success of the Punjab Police's enforcement efforts, which have led to numerous arrests, the dismantling of drug networks, and the confiscation of large quantities of narcotics.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police announced on Tuesday that they had arrested 95 drug smugglers and recovered 11 kg of heroin and 7.5 kg of opium from their possession as part of the ongoing anti-drug drive.

With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested has reached 2,231 in just 18 days.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla said that the Punjab Police's intensive fight against drugs is gaining momentum, with significant public support.

He informed that, as part of the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign, the Malerkotla Police, in collaboration with the Civil Administration, organised a 'Sampark' meeting at village Ferozpur Kothala, where 40 panchayats passed a resolution to jointly combat the drug menace and foster a stronger police-public partnership.

Shukla further informed that over 250 police teams, comprising 1,600 police personnel, conducted raids at 539 locations across the state, leading to the registration of 61 First Information Reports (FIRs) statewide.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier set a deadline of three months to make the state drug-free. The state government has also constituted a five-member cabinet sub-committee to monitor action against the drug scourge. PTI CHS

--

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)