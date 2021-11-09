Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): The Mumbai police have identified one person among the two who asked about the location of Antilia, the residence of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani, but nothing suspicious has been found so far.

"1 person identified; has been called for an inquiry. He is a taxi driver from Gujarat. Nothing suspicious recovered from him so far," said Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai police have initiated an inquiry after a taxi driver alerted the police about two people who asked for the location of Antilia.

Earlier on Monday, two people were seen outside Antilia after which its security was heightened.

The had said that the situation is being monitored by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officer.

"We received a call from a taxi driver that two people carrying a bag asked for Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia; recording his statement. DCP level rank officer monitoring the situation. Security heightened outside Antilia; CCTV footage also being checked," police said on Monday.

This comes months after the Antilia bomb scare case. On February 25, the security officer of Antilia informed Mumbai police about a suspicious four-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road.

The cops recovered 20 gelatin sticks and a threatening note from the SUV. (ANI)

