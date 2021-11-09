Uttar Pradesh, November 9: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man, Shaukat Ali, was murdered in broad daylight in front of several people in a busy market in the Saharanpur district. The incident, on Monday, was caught in a CCTV camera installed in a shop nearby and several videos of the murder started making the rounds on social media subsequently.

In one of the video clips, Haroon Ahmed, the purported accused, can be seen walking up to Ali, who was standing next to a few people on an empty plot. Ahmed, in white shirt, can be seen lunging towards Ali, a local jeweller, with a knife and slitting his throat and stabbing him repeatedly. Ahmed can be seen being pulled away by a few onlookers who are punching him. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death By Six People During Marriage Function in Lucknow.

In another footage of the incident, an e-rickshaw driver can be seen running away from the spot after seeing Ahmed assaulting Ali while a shopkeeper quickly downs his shop's shutter. Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) (City) Rajesh Kumar said, "We have booked Haroon Ahmed for murder. He confessed that he was looking for an opportunity to kill Shaukat Ali. He alleged that Shaukat had an illicit relationship with his wife. The accused will be sent to jail on Tuesday after being produced before the magistrate.

