Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday asserted that any terrorist attack in the state will now be treated as an act of war," which is a tougher approach towards cross-border terrorism.

Manoj Sinha was speaking during the passing-out parade of the 17th Batch of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and the 26th Batch of Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) in Udhampur.

A total of 50 probationary DySPs and 1,112 probationary PSIs graduated, marking the first batch to complete training under India's newly implemented criminal laws.

The oath-taking ceremony was witnessed by J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and Additional DGP (Director SKPA) Garib Dass. Addressing the new inductees, LG Sinha showed faith that they could serve the country with commitment.

"I am sure these courageous officers will maintain the honour of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and serve Maa Bharati with pride," he stated.

Stressing their responsibility, he asked them to uphold law and order, safeguard people, and keep their guard up against danger. Tapping the spiritual teachings for inspiration, Sinha urged the officers to draw strength from faith in the face of adversity. "Our great saints referred to you as 'Shoorveer' (warriors)--you need to protect society from forces of evil," he stated.

Sinha complimented the recruits on their strenuous training, which consisted of Army and other security forces' training along with specialised modules on the fresh criminal laws.

The LG underlined the changing dynamics of threats, especially cybercrimes, hacking, online fraud, and dark web operations, which have revolutionised conventional crime trends. "The modus operandi of criminals has shifted with technology, and J&K Police need to change quickly," he added.

In spite of these challenges, he praised the force for its constant battle against terrorism, recognising the highest sacrifices offered by personnel in the line of duty.

Reaffirming the zero-tolerance policy of the government, Sinha said that eradicating terrorism is the priority. Taking cue from recent operations - the April 22 Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor - he said that India has sent a strong message to Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists."We have given them a lesson, he added.

LG asserted that any next terrorist strike in J&K would be considered an "act of war," which would mean a bolder military and strategic intervention. This is what comes with India's increasingly complex approach towards cross-border terrorism, and is a possible change in counter-terrorism policy.

The passing-out parade signifies an important milestone in making J&K's police force stronger and better equipped with contemporary combat training, legal acumen, and counter-terror methodologies to meet conventional and new-age challenges. By getting this fresh batch of officers, the administration hopes to reinforce security and provide tranquillity to the region, despite the ongoing challenges. (ANI)

