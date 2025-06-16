Nicosia, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the highest civilian honour of Cyprus, by President Nikos Christodoulides during their bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace. Expressing gratitude for the honour, PM Modi said, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude and express my deep appreciation for this honour. This recognition is not just for me, it is a tribute to the 140 crore Indians. It acknowledges their strength and aspirations."

PM Modi also took to X to share his thoughts on the honour and wrote, "Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations."

PM Modi Conferred With Cyprus’ Highest Honour

VIDEO | Cyprus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi ) has been conferred the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the highest civilian honour of Cyprus. The award recognises his exceptional contributions to strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and… pic.twitter.com/X58z1kzlsH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 16, 2025

Describing the significance of the award, the Prime Minister said, "This honour reflects the cultural harmony of our nation and the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family). I dedicate this award to the strong and enduring friendship between India and Cyprus, to our shared values, and to the mutual understanding we hold for each other." He further added, "This award is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, regional integrity and our people."

Reaffirming India's partnership with Cyprus, PM Modi said, "I am confident that in the time to come, our active partnership will touch new heights. Together, we will not only strengthen the progress of our two nations but also contribute towards building a peaceful and secure global environment."

This decoration marks the 23rd international award conferred on Prime Minister Modi by a foreign nation, underscoring his rising stature as a global statesman and his consistent advocacy for regional peace, inclusive development, and spiritual diplomacy.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held wide-ranging discussions with Cyprus President Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace, marking a historic moment as it is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Mediterranean nation.

Both leaders explored avenues to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, security, and technology. The meeting, described as significant by Indian and Cypriot diplomatic sources, underscored the shared intent to elevate bilateral ties. Earlier in the day, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace upon his arrival.

During the visit, PM Modi paid tribute to Makarios III, the first President of Cyprus and a revered religious leader, by laying a floral wreath at his memorial. India and Cyprus have maintained strong diplomatic relations since the establishment of formal ties in 1962.

Cyprus has consistently supported India on several critical issues, including Kashmir, at international platforms such as the United Nations. In their meeting, PM Modi and Christodoulides discussed new strategies for enhancing economic cooperation, increasing trade flows, and exploring technological collaborations.

Security and regional stability were also part of the dialogue, given the evolving geopolitical landscape. Upon his arrival in Cyprus, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora. While relatively small in number, the Indian community has a notable presence in sectors like education, healthcare, and business, contributing meaningfully to Cypriot society.

