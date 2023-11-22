Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 161.86 crore towards the fourth tranche of financial assistance to fishermen, who lost their livelihoods due to the laying of ONGC pipelines in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts.

Releasing the amount virtually from the Camp Office here on Tuesday, which coincides with World Fisheries Day, the chief minister said that he is committed to the welfare of the fishermen's families.

An amount of Rs. 69,000 each would be directly credited into the bank accounts of 23,458 affected fishermen as per the government's plan of extending a monthly assistance of Rs. 11,500 for six months from January to June 2023.

So far, the government has paid Rs 485 crore to the families of affected fishermen, he said, adding that the government took steps to pay even the dues kept pending during the TDP rule.

The chief minister was to have released the amount during his tour of the Sullurpeta assembly constituency on Tuesday but due to heavy rains, the scheduled trip was cancelled.

CM Jagan alleged that the welfare of fishermen was neglected by Chandrababu Naidu during the TDP rule. He said the government paid Rs 78 crore that had been pending against the GSPC (Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation) since 2012 and later recovered it from the company.

Even in the case of ONGC, the government released the amount first to the fishermen and recovered it from the company later, he said, thanking the ONGC management for extending support to the fishermen.

The CM said the government took quick steps to extend financial help to the boat owners who lost their boats in the fire mishap at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.

Orders were issued to the officials to hand over the compensation checks immediately to fishermen's families, he said, adding that all affected fishermen would receive 80 per cent compensation on the value of boats destroyed. (ANI)

