Amaravati, Aug 7 (PTI): Riding on a rapid surge of infections, Andhra Pradesh on Friday crossed the two lakh-mark in the overall number of COVID-19 cases as another 10,171 were added afresh for the third consecutive day.

The state also saw 89 fresh coronavirus deaths, the highest number in a day so far, while 7,594 patients had recovered from the pandemic.

The states Covid-19 tally on Friday showed 2,06,960 over all cases, of which 84,654 were active, 1,20,464 recoveries and 1,842 deaths, the latest government bulletin said.

After 23,62,270 sample tests, the infection positivity rate climbed further to 8.76 per cent, inching closer to the national average of 8.90 per cent.

The recovery rate too improved to 58.21 per cent but was way below the national average of 67.98 per cent.

The COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 0. 89 per cent against the national average of 2. 05 per cent, according to the government data.

